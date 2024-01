ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Legal Developments In Construction Law: December 2023 Mayer Brown Whether, or not, a consultant has a continuing duty to advise or warn can be a challenging question to resolve. In Lendlease Construction (Europe) Ltd v Aecom Ltd...

A Clear Path To Cyprus Citizenship Patrikios Legal The Civil Registry Law in Cyprus that governs the naturalization process has undergone a vital amendment, recently approved by the Parliament.

Kira Bedelinin Günün Ekonomik Koşullarına Uyarlanması İçin Her Zaman Uyarlama Davası Açılabileceğine İlişkin Karar Kesikli Law Firm İstanbul Bölge Adliye Mahkemesi 54. Hukuk Dairesi, 15.03.2023 tarihli 2023/845 E. ve 2023/536 K. sayılı ilamında...

Let's Update You – Right To Rent: Landlord's Code Of Practice Ellisons Legal In England, all landlords and their letting agents have a legal obligation to prevent people without lawful immigration status from accessing the private rented sector.

Court Of Appeal Confirms Damage Following Controlled Detonation Of WWII Bomb Was "Occasioned By War" Gowling WLG In March 2023, we reported on the High Court decision in Allianz Insurance plc v University of Exeter, in which the court: