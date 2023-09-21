Key Legal Guidelines for Promise of Sale in Turkish Real Estate Contracts

I. Introduction to Promise of Sale Contracts

In the vast and intricate landscape of property dealings, real estate contracts serve as the bedrock of transactions, ensuring that both parties' interests are adequately safeguarded. Among these, the promise of sale contracts emerges as an especially significant instrument, acting as both a commitment and a protection mechanism in the dynamic market.

Particularly in Turkey, where the real estate sector has witnessed burgeoning growth and increasing foreign interest, understanding these contracts becomes paramount. This article delves deep into the nuances and complexities of promise of sale contracts and the Turkish real estate contracts within the Turkish real estate framework.

By drawing upon a real-wrold scenarios and practical examples, we aim to demystify the fundamental legal aspects that shape these contracts. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the Turkish property market, the insights provided herein offer a comprehensive overview, albeit with a generalist approach, to equip you with the knowledge needed to navigate this terrain confidently

II. Form and Viability of Turkish Real Estate Contracts

A. Language of Turkish Real Estate Contracts

One of the initial considerations that demand attention is the language of the Agreement. Turkish legislation, notably Article 1 of the Law on Compulsory Use of Turkish No. 805, mandates that Turkish companies conduct their business and execute contracts in Turkish. While Turkish companies engaging with foreign parties may utilize a secondary language, such as English, it is crucial to acknowledge that, in cases of disputes, the Turkish version takes precedence. The absence of a Turkish version deems such agreements invalid.

In the case of companies operating in Turkey, the Agreement should ideally be executed in both Turkish and a secondary language, such as English. However, it is crucial to note that the Turkish version prevails in case of discrepancies between translations. Consequently, a meticulous review of the Turkish version before signing is highly recommended.

B. Form of Execution of the Agreement: A Crucial Consideration

The form of execution of the Agreement is a critical aspect, often posing challenges for foreign customers seeking to purchase properties in Turkey. Many construction companies opt to bypass notarization due to associated costs, rendering this aspect particularly problematic. It is imperative to recognize that navigating notarization procedures should be entrusted to an expert attorney.

The absence of notarization can have significant implications. While a contract might appear legitimate, the failure to execute it before an authorized notary public renders it invalid as a real estate sale agreement. Consequently, the buyer forfeits the right to compel the seller, through legal channels, to transfer the property.

The significance of proper notarization cannot be overstated, especially for foreign buyers who may be unfamiliar with Turkish legal procedures. Engaging a legal expert to ensure the Agreement adheres to the official form of execution is a prudent step.

III. Provisions of Real Estate Contracts

Beyond the formality of execution, there are nuances within the provisions of the Agreement that warrant attention.

A. Habitation Permit and Condominium Deed: Pivotal to Property Acquisition

Another critical consideration revolves around habitation permits, which hold the key to property acquisition. Obtaining a habitation permit is a crucial milestone, as it paves the way for the issuance of the "kat mülkiyeti tapusu" (condominium deed). This document establishes the buyer's ownership rights over the property.

B. Compensation in Case of Late Delivery

Contracts often include provisions addressing compensation in case of late property delivery. However, many agreements prepared by construction companies impose minimal late fees, which may amount to negligible sums compared to the property's value. Moreover, some contracts contain clauses that extend the delivery timeline by up to one or two years. Vigilant scrutiny of these clauses is essential.

The terms governing late fees should be carefully examined, especially as they are commonly overshadowed by the substantial property purchase amount. Additionally, attention should be paid to clauses that allow for delivery extensions, as they may significantly impact the timeline of property acquisition.

IV. Real Estate Investment as a Gateway to Turkish Citizenship

In the sprawling landscape of Turkish real estate, another emerging trend involves foreign investors utilizing property investments as a tool to obtain Turkish citizenship. This route, though attractive, comes with its own set of regulations and prerequisites that investors must meticulously heed to ensure a seamless application process.

A foremost consideration is the stipulated minimum investment amount. To qualify for the Turkish citizenship by investment program, investors must commit to a real estate investment of at least USD 400,000. However, it's imperative to note that not every property falls under the bracket of eligibility for this program. Hence, before plunging into a purchase, investors should undertake due diligence to ascertain the property's eligibility. Factors influencing this include the property's geographical location and its lineage of previous ownership. For further information please refer to our FAQ regarding citizenship applications here.

Furthermore, the intricacies of promise of sale contracts, a recurrent theme in the realm of Turkish real estate transactions, carry weight in the citizenship application process. The importance of proper notarization of these contracts cannot be stressed enough. An incorrectly executed or non-notarized contract can potentially derail the entire citizenship by investment application.

The General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre emerges as a central figure in this narrative. Tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the legitimacy of real estate transactions linked to citizenship applications, their roles are multi-faceted. They are charged with verifying the bona fide ownership of the property by the applicant. Moreover, they assess the property's value to ensure it aligns with the stipulated investment criteria. Following this, the registration of the property under the applicant's name is managed by them. Perhaps most crucially, they issue the Certificate of Conformity. This document stands as a testament to the investment's alignment with the criteria set for citizenship by investment, forming a linchpin in the overall application process in Turkey.

V. Conclusion and Takeaways

Wrapping things up, it's clear that promise of sale contracts in real estate aren't just simple papers. They're important agreements that need careful reading and understanding. Our guide looked at different situations, but the main ideas apply to most property deals in Turkey.

One big point to remember is how the contract is written. Having it in Turkish and another language is really important. If there's ever a disagreement, the Turkish version is the one that counts. Also, getting the contract stamped by an official notary isn't just a step you can skip. It makes sure the contract is seen as official and real.

When reading the contract, it's good to check all the details. Look at the conditions and terms to make sure everything's clear. If something seems off or confusing, it helps to work with trusted lawyers and experts, who can guide you through the process.

In short, when dealing with property contracts in Turkey, it's best to know the rules and details. This way, buying or selling property goes smoothly, and everything's on the right side of the law.