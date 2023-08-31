ARTICLE

The Turkish Bar Association's ("TBA") Land Registry and Cadastre Sharing System ("TAKPAS") was relaunched for attorneys' use on 21 July 2023.

TAKPAS is a service that aims to enable persons and institutions to access land registry and cadastral information through the online system within the scope of the protocol signed between the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre and TBA. The service, which had been suspended for a while due to the decision of Personal Data Protection Board, has been relaunched for attorneys' use. In this regard, the "Regulation on the Processing of Land Registry and Cadastre Data and Electronic Transactions" was published in the Official Gazette No. 31860 on 8 June 2022 for the system to be relaunched again.

By entering the TAKPAS module with username and password for UHAP (abbreviation stands for National Legal Network Project), integrated system of TBA, the immovable property information registered on them can be queried instantly with the T.R. ID numbers of individuals or Tax ID numbers of institutions.

By means of TAKPAS service, attorneys will be able to search and print out land registry information, ownership information, shareholding information and parcel information on the map for real and legal persons.

Two guidelines (See Guideline-1 and Guideline-2, only in Turkish) published by the TBA will provide guidance on the use of TAKPAS.

The TBA announcement on the subject can be accessed via this link. (Only in Turkish)

