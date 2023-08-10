28 Haziran 2022 tarihinde Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan torba yasayla 1512 sayılı Noterlik Kanunu'nda değişiklik yapılmış ve noterlere taşınmaz satış sözleşmesi düzenleme yetkisi verilmişti.

Anılan düzenlemenin 1 Ocak 2023 tarihinde uygulanmaya başlaması beklenirken, 28 Aralık 2022 tarihinde Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ile bu uygulamanın yürürlüğü, ilgili bilişim sisteminin devreye alınacağı tarih olan 1 Temmuz 2023 tarihine kadar ertelenmişti.

Son olarak, Adalet Bakanlığı'nın 22 Haziran 2023 tarihli duyuru metninde, noterlerin 4 Temmuz 2023 tarihinden itibaren Noterlik Kanunu ve Noterler Tarafından Düzenlenen Taşınmaz Satış Sözleşmelerine Uygulanacak Usul ve Esaslar Hakkında Yönetmelik hükümleri çerçevesinde taşınmaz satışı uygulamasına başlayacağı bildirilmiştir.

Noterler nezdinde taşınmaz satışı işleminin gerçekleştirilebilmesi için başvurular, e-Devlet girişi ile Türkiye Noterler Birliği'nin e-randevu sistemi üzerinden yapılabilecektir.

