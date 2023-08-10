Turkey:
Noterlerde Taşınmaz Satışı Uygulaması Başladı
10 August 2023
Kolcuoglu Demirkan Kocakli Attorneys at Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
28 Haziran 2022 tarihinde Resmî Gazete'de
yayımlanan torba yasayla 1512 sayılı Noterlik
Kanunu'nda değişiklik yapılmış ve
noterlere taşınmaz satış sözleşmesi
düzenleme yetkisi verilmişti.
Anılan düzenlemenin 1 Ocak 2023 tarihinde uygulanmaya
başlaması beklenirken, 28 Aralık 2022 tarihinde
Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Cumhurbaşkanı
Kararı ile bu uygulamanın
yürürlüğü, ilgili bilişim sisteminin
devreye alınacağı tarih olan 1 Temmuz 2023 tarihine
kadar ertelenmişti.
Son olarak, Adalet Bakanlığı'nın 22
Haziran 2023 tarihli duyuru metninde, noterlerin 4 Temmuz 2023
tarihinden itibaren Noterlik Kanunu ve Noterler Tarafından
Düzenlenen Taşınmaz Satış
Sözleşmelerine Uygulanacak Usul ve Esaslar Hakkında
Yönetmelik hükümleri çerçevesinde
taşınmaz satışı uygulamasına
başlayacağı bildirilmiştir.
Noterler nezdinde taşınmaz satışı
işleminin gerçekleştirilebilmesi için
başvurular, e-Devlet girişi ile Türkiye Noterler
Birliği'nin e-randevu sistemi üzerinden
yapılabilecektir.
© Kolcuoğlu Demirkan Koçaklı Attorneys at
Law 2020
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey
Option Agreements And Considerations For Landowners
Herrington Carmichael
An option agreement is where a prospective buyer, in this case the developer, enters into an agreement with a landowner for the right to buy their land. The developer then has the option...
I've Bought A House In The UK
Forsters
In addition to tax, domicile affects succession (and divorce). The provisions which deem someone domiciled in the UK after 15 years' residence apply to tax only.
FIDIC Contracts: Time Bars Limitation And Good Faith
Fenwick Elliott LLP
The Dubai International Finance Centre ("DIFC") Court of Appeal has recently handed down a judgment in which it considered issues such as notices as conditions precedent, limitation and good faith in the context of FIDIC Sub-Clauses 20.1 and 3.5.
Collateral Warranties – Why?
Blaser Mills
When it comes to construction contracts, there are often multiple parties involved, each with their own interests and concerns.