On 28 June 2022, an amendment was made to Notary Law No. 1512 to authorize the notaries public to issue real estate sales agreements.

Although the new rules were set to be in effect as of 1 January 2023, the Presidential Decree which was published on 28 December 2022, postponed the amendment's effective date to 1 July 2023 to allow the preparation of the land registry information system.

Recently, the Ministry of Justice published an announcement on 22 June 2023 stating that the notaries public will start issuing real estate sales agreements as of 4 July 2023 in accordance with the Notary Law and the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Applicable to Real Estate Sales Agreements Issued by Notaries Public.

Applications for real estate sales before the notaries public can be made through "e-appointment/application" system of the Union of Notaries of Turkey using the “e-government gateway” system.

