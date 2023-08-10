Turkey:
Notaries Public Can Now Issue Real Estate Sales Agreements
10 August 2023
Kolcuoglu Demirkan Kocakli Attorneys at Law
On 28 June 2022, an amendment was made to Notary Law No. 1512 to
authorize the notaries public to issue real estate sales
agreements.
Although the new rules were set to be in effect as of 1 January
2023, the Presidential Decree which was published on 28 December
2022, postponed the amendment's effective date to 1 July 2023
to allow the preparation of the land registry information
system.
Recently, the Ministry of Justice published an announcement on
22 June 2023 stating that the notaries public will start issuing
real estate sales agreements as of 4 July 2023 in accordance with
the Notary Law and the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles
Applicable to Real Estate Sales Agreements Issued by Notaries
Public.
Applications for real estate sales before the notaries public
can be made through "e-appointment/application" system of
the Union of Notaries of Turkey using the “e-government
gateway” system.
