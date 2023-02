ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Four Tech Upgrades Featured In Real Estate 4.0 (Video Content) KPMG Luxembourg It has long been an industry resistant to major change, but everything is in flux now for real estate as disruptive technology has truly begun finding its place here.

New Law Regarding Co-Property Peeters On 1 September 2010, the law of 2 June 2010 amending the Civil Code in order to modernize the functioning of co-ownership came into force, at least a major part of it.

Defective Cladding – A Landmark Decision Birketts The Technology and Construction Court makes another [landmark] decision in the case against defective cladding.

Property Newsletter: January 2023 Gatehouse Chambers Welcome back from the Christmas break to those of us who managed one. We had wonderful news in Chambers before Christmas that property practitioner and member of Chambers, Alastair Redpath Stevens...

When Is A Collateral Warranty A Construction Contract? UK Supreme Court Will Finally Decide Arthur Cox We previously considered the case of Toppan Holdings Ltd v Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd and Simply Construct (UK) LLP, which concerned the question of when a collateral warranty may be deemed...