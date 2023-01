ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Türkiye Announces Procedures And Principles On Execution Of Real Estate Sales Transactions By Public Notaries Esin Attorney Partnership The Law on the Amendment of the Law on Judges and Prosecutors and Certain Laws ("Law") published in the Official Gazette dated 28 June 2022 and numbered 31880 made significant amendments to Notary Public Law No. 1512 and enabled public notaries to execute real estate sales contracts.

This Much And No More? Liquidated Damages And Capping Damages For Delay Arthur Cox LDs are generally considered to benefit both parties – the Contractor gains certainty as to their financial exposure in the event of delays, and the Employer is relieved of the burden of proving and quantifying their loss.

The Building Safety Act 2022: What About The Insurance Implications? Weightmans Construction experts from Weightmans and Gallagher join forces to consider the challenges the new legislation poses in its current form.

When Is A Collateral Warranty A Construction Contract? UK Supreme Court Will Finally Decide Arthur Cox We previously considered the case of Toppan Holdings Ltd v Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd and Simply Construct (UK) LLP, which concerned the question of when a collateral warranty may be deemed...

And So It Begins! Weightmans Seven months on from the Building Safety Act (‘BSA') coming into force on the 28 June 2022, we begin to experience how the courts will implement the retrospective limitation period for claims under s.1 of the Defective Premises Act 1972 (‘DPA').