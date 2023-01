ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Türkiye Announces Procedures And Principles On Execution Of Real Estate Sales Transactions By Public Notaries Esin Attorney Partnership The Law on the Amendment of the Law on Judges and Prosecutors and Certain Laws ("Law") published in the Official Gazette dated 28 June 2022 and numbered 31880 made significant amendments to Notary Public Law No. 1512 and enabled public notaries to execute real estate sales contracts.

Use Of Time Bar - In Other Words "giving Notices On Time" Under Construction Contracts Barton Legal Both NEC and FIDIC contracts expressly state that notice of a claim is a "condition precedent".

The Supreme Court To Consider Whether A Collateral Warranty Is A Construction Contract Birketts In this ongoing battle as to whether a collateral warranty constitutes a construction contract; the defendant, Simply Construct (UK) Ltd ("Simply Construct"), ...

Building Safety Act – Building Liability Orders Gowling WLG As is now well documented, the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA) received Royal Assent on 28 April 2022, implementing widespread amendments that have been described as the biggest change...

The Building Safety Act 2022: What About The Insurance Implications? Weightmans Construction experts from Weightmans and Gallagher join forces to consider the challenges the new legislation poses in its current form.