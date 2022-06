ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Case Summary: Lee Hudson v Jayne Hathway [2022] EWHC 631 (QB) Gatehouse Chambers Ms Hathway and Mr Hudson started a relationship in 1990.

"It's My House Not Yours": Separating Unmarried Couples, And The Houses They Own – The Legal Framework Gatehouse Chambers Laura Tweedy examines how the law treats the ownership of property of unmarried couples who separate. This is a refresher guide for practitioners dealing with trusts of land and property fallout...

Asbestos – The Elephant In The Room Herbert Smith Freehills A recent UK Parliamentary select committee report calls asbestos "one of the great workplace tragedies of modern times" and calls for all asbestos to be removed from public...

Levelling Up And Planning Reform Mayer Brown Last week the UK Government published its long-awaited proposals for reform of the planning system in England and Wales, in the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill.

Crystal Clear: "No Dispute" Defences Unlikely To Succeed At Adjudication Enforcement Gatehouse Chambers These enforcement proceedings arose from an adjudication between the sub-contractor, Bravejoin Co Ltd, and the employer, Prosperity Moseley Street Ltd.