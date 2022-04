ARTICLE

Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

How To Deal With A Construction Dispute? Barton Legal The hot topic on everyone's mind in the Construction industry right now is disputes - whether it's contractors vs sub-contractors or local authorities vs individuals – people want to know how to deal with disputes.

The Economic Crime (Transparency And Enforcement) Act 2022: Property Aspects DMH Stallard The Government has for some years been toying with the idea of setting up a register of non-UK property owning companies and their underlying owners.

Only A Fool Would Forget … RPDT To Apply From 1 April 2022 Herbert Smith Freehills The stated aim is to ensure that the largest residential developers make a "fair" contribution to help pay for building safety remediation work.

Material Prices And Availability: The Latest Construction Battlefield Fenwick Elliott LLP The impact will be felt at almost every stage of construction, from the erection of steel frames to installation of aluminium windows and timber cladding, from M&E works to roofing.

UK Register Of Overseas Entities – Are You Ready? Gowling WLG The UK has passed legislation designed to increase the transparency of the identity of overseas entities which own land in the UK.