POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Tax Implications For 999 Year Lease Extensions Russell-Cooke Solicitors It is not uncommon for leaseholders of flats to join together to purchase the freehold of their building and therefore acquire a share in the freehold.

Part 1: The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill Gatehouse Chambers We are (or were!) emerging from nearly two years of restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which forced people to stay at home and businesses to close causing shock waves throughout the economy...

Legal Developments In Construction Law: December 2021 Mayer Brown Signing a contract can be agreement to its terms and conditions, whether or not you have read them. But what if it refers to standard terms and conditions that are not provided with it

A Refresher On Copyright – Lennox Estates V S&W Ventures Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP Imagine… you own a site. You give an option to a developer to buy that site subject to obtaining planning permission

Constitutional Court Issues Significant Decision On Violation Of Right To Property Esin Attorney Partnership The Constitutional Court's decision No. 2018/25663 regarding violation of the right to property was published in the Official Gazette on 20 December 2021.