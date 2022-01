ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Part 1: The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill Gatehouse Chambers We are (or were!) emerging from nearly two years of restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which forced people to stay at home and businesses to close causing shock waves throughout the economy...

A Refresher On Copyright – Lennox Estates V S&W Ventures Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP Imagine… you own a site. You give an option to a developer to buy that site subject to obtaining planning permission

Beginning A Project Without A Clear Contract In Place Gowling WLG Failing to agree clear terms in advance of starting work is a clear risk, as most recently shown in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment in Changing Climates Ltd v Warmaway Ltd [2021].

When Can An Adjudication Decision Be Severed? Gowling WLG We recently reported on the September 2021 decision of the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) in CC Construction Ltd v Mincione [2021]. Various issues were raised before the TCC including the deadline for...

Did You See? You May Have Missed Global 100 Ltd v Laleva [2021] EWCA Civ 1835, 3 December 2021 Gatehouse Chambers Global 100 Ltd v Laleva [2021] EWCA Civ 1835, 3 December 2021...