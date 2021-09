ARTICLE

İnşaat (Eser) Sözleşmelerinde Ayıplı İş, Açık Ayıp-Gizli Ayıp Ayrımı, Ayıplı İş-Eksik İş Ayrımı, Muayene Ve İhbar Süreleri Ve Garanti Hükümlerinin Değerlendirilmesi Bener Law Office İnşaat sözleşmelerinde-genel itibarı ile de eser sözleşmelerinde-inşaatın (eserin) teslimi üzerine TBK 474.madde hükmünde yer alan ihbar hükümlerine uyulmadığı takdirde, iş sahibi ayıplı ürünü kabul etmiş olmakta ve ayıptan doğan yasanın tanıdığı hakları kullanamamaktadır.