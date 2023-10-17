With the General Communiqué on National Vehicle Identification System Application (Row No: 1) has been published in the Official Gazette No. 32330 on October 5, 2023.
With the General Communiqué on National Vehicle Identification System Application;
- Obligation of installing National Vehicle Identification System in fuel stations has been introduced, and procedures and principles regarding the application have been determined.
- Regulations have been made regarding the automatic transmission of license plate information to the new generation fuel pump payment recorder devices in fuel sales offered at fuel station businesses and the determination of the technical specifications of the system accordingly.
- Information sharing about the system and other procedures and principles within the scope of the application have been determined.
With the regulation;
- Vehicles acquired through leasing or included in the business and used in the business are obliged to be installed with a Vehicle Identification Unit until December 31, 2024.
- Vehicle Identification Units produced by the Mint will be installed on the fuel tank entrance of vehicles.
- Fuel pumps at fuel stations are required to be equipped with a Vehicle Identification Reader Device.
- In fuel sales, the information regarding the license plate of the vehicle will be automatically transmitted to the new generation pump and payment recorder devices within the scope of the system, and the payment recorder devices receipt will be issued in a way to contain information indicating that it is issued within the scope of the National Vehicle Identification System, the details of which will be determined by the technical guide to be published by the Presidency at ynokc.gib.gov.tr.
For vehicles that are required to be installed with a Vehicle Identification Unit, documents that are not issued within the scope of the Communiqué will be deemed to have never been issued in terms of tax laws in accordance with Article 227 of the Tax Procedure Law.
The relevant penalty provisions of the Law No. 213 will be applied to those who act contrary to the procedures and principles set out in the Communiqué or fail to fulfill the relevant obligations within the specified periods.
The Communiqué entered into force on the date of its publication.
You may access relevant Official Gazette from here (In Turkish).
