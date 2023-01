ARTICLE

The International Maritime Organization Designates The Mediterranean Sea As A Sulphur Emission Control Area Ganado Advocates During the 79th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), the International Maritime Organization (IMO) amended Annex VI (Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships)...

Rights And Obligations Of Brokers Under Turkish Law Kilinc Law & Consulting For decades, various third parties have been acting as intermediaries for the conclusion of contracts in maritime trade. These third parties may have different legal personalities and qualifications...

Greece v. Turkey, Maritime Conflict Over The Aegean Sea: An International Law Perspective A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C Greece and Turkey, the two Aegean Sea neighbours, have a long tradition of confrontational relations.

Forklift Trucks – Warehousing - Spotlight On Workplace Transport Safety Weightmans Weightmans' Regulatory team are currently instructed on several health and safety investigations involving forklift trucks in warehouse settings. Whilst being essential equipment in warehousing...

Carbon Emissions Reductions In Aviation: Is This The End Of The Low-cost Flight Era? KPMG Malta Human-induced climate change has triggered the adoption of measures across the world with the intention of reducing our CO2 footprint. Although shipping and aviation were initially...