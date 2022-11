ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

Is The Tide Turning For Container Shipping? AlixPartners AlixPartners' 2022 Container Shipping Outlook observed that "today's supply-demand mismatch could flip, possibly beginning as soon as 2023." It's looking more and more as if we got that forecast just about right.

Challenges And Dilemmas Arising From The New Maritime Labour Regulations, Especially For Seafarer Supply Agencies (crewing Agencies) Kinstellar In 2018, EU institutions adopted Directive no. 2018/131 , aiming to improve the working conditions, health and safety and social protection of workers in the cross-border maritime...

...But Laser Beams And Plasma Jets Are More Fun! Marks & Clerk Following up on my post from yesterday, which highlighted a simple system for keeping rails free of leaves, known as the "Sand Rover", in which wire brushes sweep the rail...

New Cyprus Shipping Companies Framework ASC Law Firm The Law of Limited Liability Shipping Company ("LLSC") of 2022 creates a new type of entity as the title refers. The LLSC, in essence, is established as a common limited liability company...

New Regulation As To Sale Of Second Hand Motor Vehicles Karayel Metin Akbulut Attorneys at Law An addendum to the Regulation on the Trade of Second-Hand Motor Vehicles (the "Regulation") dated 13.02.2018 and numbered 30331, has been published in the Official Gazette...