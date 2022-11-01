An addendum to the Regulation on the Trade of Second-Hand Motor Vehicles (the "Regulation") dated 13.02.2018 and numbered 30331, has been published in the Official Gazette dated 16.08.2022 and entered into force as of the date of publication by the Ministry of Commerce (the "Ministry").

Accordingly, the marketing and sale of used automobiles and off-road shall not be carried out directly or indirectly before 01.07.2023 vehicles by those engaged in the trade of second-hand vehicles, unless it exceeds six thousand kilometers and within six months from the date of first registration. The Ministry has the authority to extend this date 6 months. However, automobiles and land vehicles registered in the name of those engaged in sale and marketing of the second-hand vehicle before the effective date can be subject to sale and marketing until 15.09.2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.