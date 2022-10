ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

Transparency In Shipping – Don't Get Caught Out, Keep Up To Date With The Block Exemption Regulation (EU/UK Standpoint) Reed Smith (Worldwide) The Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (EC) No 906/2009 (the "CBER") allows for the joint operation of liner shipping companies with combined market share below 30% through 'consortia' to ensure stable distribution of goods.

The Eternal Bliss – Permission To Appeal Granted By The UK Supreme Court Reed Smith (Worldwide) The question of whether demurrage liquidates all or just some of the damages arising from a charterer's breach in failing to complete cargo operations within the laytime has divided...

Effects Of COVID-19 Outbreak On Maritime Law Esenyel Partners Humanity is now facing a new global epidemic outbreak named COVID-19 likes of which were not seen in the last century.

Norwegian Saleform Contracts: Implied Terms Of Satisfactory Quality And Fitness For Purpose And Right To Reject Delivery Essex Court Chambers The purpose of this talk is to consider whether the conditions of satisfactory quality and fitness for purpose implied by the Sale of Goods Act 1979 apply to Norwegian Saleform and other contracts for the sale of second-hand tonnage and if so what is their effect.

Misdelivery By The Carrier After Discharge And The Article III Rule 6 Time Bar: The ‘Alhani Gap' Is Filled (Video) Quadrant Chambers The Commercial Court (Sir William Blair) has today handed down judgment in FIMBank p.l.c. v KCH Shipping Co., Ltd, an appeal under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996...