ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

Aviation Finance & Leasing 2022: Guernsey Walkers There are no Guernsey taxes or duties payable upon executing an aircraft or engine sale agreement (including for the sale of an ownership interest in an entity)...

Aviation Finance & Leasing 2022: Ireland Walkers Whether there will be any VAT payable on the sale of an aircraft is determined by its physical location at the point of sale. If the aircraft is physically located in Ireland at the time...

Shipbuilding Surge – One For The (Order) Books Reed Smith (Worldwide) While some shipyards struggled to stay afloat during the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the post-pandemic environment is predicted to usher in an encouraging era for shipyards' orderbooks.

Aviation Law 2020 Esenyel Partners The aviation sector is regulated by the Turkish Civil Aviation Code No. 2920 (the "Aviation Code") and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation Duties Code No. 5431.

Buying A Boat Abroad: Rules, Regulations For Boats And Transfer Of Ownership Arnone & Sicomo Do you want to buy a boat abroad? Find here everything you need to know from a fiscal and bureaucratic point of view on buying a yacht or a boat in Europe.