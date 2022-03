ARTICLE

Shipping & Maritime Law Newsletter – Issue No. 33 (February 2022) Ganado Advocates Welcome to our 33rd edition of the Ganado Advocates' shipping and maritime law newsletter. In this issue, we feature the most recent webinar we participated in about Covid's impact on the industry...

Ann Fenech Discussing The Tragedy Of The Costa Concordia (Video) Fenech & Fenech Advocates Last week NET TV put up a special programme on the 10th Anniversary of the tragedy that struck the Costa Concordia. Dr Ann Fenech shared some aspects of the findings of the report...

Automated Vehicles: Law Commission Proposes ‘Wrap Up' Event On AVs In Mid-March 2022 BLM On 1 February we posted our short summary of the latest recommendations on automated driving via a link at the end of this update. We're now working on releasing a series of short vlogs covering particular aspects of the...

CJEU Confirms That Trade Union Strikes Are Not ‘Exceptional Circumstances' For The Purposes Of The Air Passenger Rights Regulation Mamo TCV Advocates On the 23rd March 2021, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) rendered a Grand Chamber decision on a preliminary reference transmitted to it by a Swedish tribunal in a matter concerning...

Passenger's Right To Compensation For Cancelled Flight Not Impacted By Industrial Action Ganado Advocates In a preliminary ruling delivered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (the "CJEU" or the "Court") on the 23 March 2021 in the case of Air Help Ltd vs Scandinavian Airline System (hereinafter "SAS"), ...