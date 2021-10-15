As is well-known, electric vehicles are defined as one of the fastest growing actors of transportation in today's world. Since it can act both as a trigger for economic transformation as well as for the minimisation of negative environmental spillovers, states are endeavouring to increase the use of electric vehicles. Requiring extensive investments as well as an innovative and foreseeable regulatory framework, charging stations used to refill electric vehicles also climb the ladder of importance.

This study aims to provide recommendations to develop charging infrastructure for the spread of electric vehicles in Turkey. In this context, primarily, the study puts the economic principles in the electric vehicle ecosystem and evaluates the economics of charging infrastructure. Then, it examines the policies and applications in the European Union. The main body of the research is devoted to the developments in the electric vehicle ecosystem in Turkey, particularly in the charging infrastructure. In the end, the study mentions the opportunities and recommendations to develop the charging infrastructure in Turkey.

