Property Tax

Property Tax is a kind of tax that needs to be paid by real estate owners such as land, estates, workplace, houses, etc. For the properties owned by deed; The person in whose name the deed has been issued is the owner of the property and thus liable to pay for real estate tax.

This tax is paid in two equal installments each year. The first payment is made in March, April, or May, and the second payment is within November.

The taxpayers shall deposit their payments to the Real Estate Tax Department of their registered municipality. During the payment, if the payment will be made through the physical application to the authority, the real estate deed is required to be presented. In case the said real estate is outside the city, the payments can be made at the PTT offices. These payments can also be made online via the e-municipality system (e-belediye).

The payment period for the second installment of property tax is between 01.11.2021 and 30.11.2021.

Sanitation Tax

Sanitation Tax is collected from the workplaces, which uses solid waste collection and sewage system services every year in two installments (May and November.) The second installment must be paid by 30.11.2021. Debt must be paid through directly applying to the relevant municipality or through the relevant municipality's online system.

Residences, workplaces, and other buildings using solid waste collection systems are liable to Sanitation Tax inside municipal boundaries and the municipal adjacent area.

If your tax liability is not open at the registered municipality, there will not be any accrued debts to be paid. The amount is not accrued until the affiliated municipalities establish an obligation. If the company is an obligated taxpayer or the company needs to have a municipality work license, payment of this tax will be an obligation, and debt will be calculated and applied starting from the establishment date of the company. This tax type is obligatory to be paid by all types of companies.

