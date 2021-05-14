If it is determined that tax plates are not kept at the workplace, a special irregularity fine of 380,00 TL for 2021 will be issued, in accordance with the VUK article 353/4.

With the General Communiqué No. 408 of Tax Procedural Law (VUK), the obligation of hanging tax plates to company and branches was cancelled, and the practice of keeping them at the workplace was introduced.

Tax plates are required to be generated after submission of annual Income Tax and Corporate Tax declarations, until 31.05.2021 , via GIB Internet Tax Office system.

Provisional Tax Declaration

Income and Corporate Provisional Tax declarations are to be submitted until 17.05.2021, and accrued payments of the related declarations are required to be completed until the end of 31.05.2021.

Liaison Office Activity Declaration

Liaison Office Activity Information forms are required to be submitted as attached to bank statements and foreign exchange letters to the Ministry of Industry and Technology, until the end of May.

Activity Declarations of Foreign Capital Companies

Foreign Direct Investments Information Form in E-TUYS system shall be digitally completed regarding capital and activities of foreign capital companies, until the end of May.

Property Tax and Sanitation Tax Payments

Property tax is paid in two equal installments every year. First installments are paid in March, April, and May, and second installment is due in November.

Deadline for the first installment of property tax is 31.05.2021.

Municipalities collect sanitation tax in 2 installments each year (in May and November) from workplaces that benefit from solid waste collection and sewerage services.

Uploading Ledger Statements to the System

Taxpayers, who prefer to submit ledger statements on a monthly basis, must submit ledger statements of February until the end of 31.05.2021.

Taxpayers, who prefer to submit ledger statements within the scope of provisional tax period, must submit ledger statements of January, February, and March until the end of 31.05.2021.

Uploading Second Copies of E-Ledger and Statement Files to the GIB System

Taxpayers, who prefer to submit e-ledger statements monthly and quarterly for 2020, and submit statements monthly for 2021, must upload second copies of statement files to the GIB system until 17.05.2021.

Inheritance Tax

In case of death, within four months following the date of death, in other transfers within one month from the date of acquisition, in the case of competitions and sweepstakes, transfers must be declared until the evening of the twentieth day of the month following the day of the draw.

Following the accrual, tax must be paid within three years and in two equal installments in May and November each year.