ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Is It Conceivable In 2022 That Companies Still Do Not Enjoy Effective Judicial Review Of The Way Commission Inspections Are Implemented? Mayer Brown Nathalie Jalabert-Doury, partner, discusses in an article entitled "Is it conceivable in 2022 that companies still do not enjoy effective judicial review of the way Commission inspections are implemented?"

Retained Jurisdiction: When Can Practitioners Be Certain That The Courts Will Accept Jurisdiction Over Claims Arising Out Of Accidents Abroad? 1 Chancery Lane Now that the dust has settled following Exit Day on 31st December 2020, the recast Brussels Convention has ceased to apply in the UK, and cross border practitioners have got used to the idea that the...

LYING IN WAIT Ian Clarke On Trial By Ambush And Fundamental Dishonesty 1 Chancery Lane The Claimant was injured in a road traffic accident on 24 July 2013.

Move Over ADR – Negotiated Dispute Resolution Is Here IPOS Mediation Language: we change it, and it changes us. It's estimated that three new words are added to the English Language every day. And those already existing take on new meanings...

The Weekly Roundup: The Be Careful What You Wish For Edition 1 Chancery Lane This week's edition of the Roundup concerns two cases involving costs agreements which parties may subsequently have come to regret: the decisions in Doyle v M&D Foundations...