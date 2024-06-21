Some Exemptions Introduced For Products Subject To Import Inspection

The Ministry of Trade ("Ministry") amended the Communiqué on Import Inspection of Conformity to Standards (Product Safety and Inspection: 2024/1) and the Communiqué...

The Ministry of Trade (“Ministry“) amended the Communiqué on Import Inspection of Conformity to Standards (Product Safety and Inspection: 2024/1) and the Communiqué on Import Inspection of Certain Products Required to Bear the “CE” Mark (Product Safety and Inspection: 2024/9) with Communiqué Nos. 2024-32 and 2024-33 (“Amendment Communiqués“) published in the Official Gazette dated 1 March 2024 and numbered 32476 and introduced certain exceptions for products subject to import inspection.

With the Amending Communiqués, amendments have been made in terms of the import control of the products that must bear the “CE” marking pursuant to the Communiqué No: 2004/32 in terms of the products whose customs tariff positions (“HS Code“) and definitions are given below:

Products in HS Codes 8414.59.35.90.00 and 8421.21.00.00.00 used in motor vehicles are excluded from the scope of the import inspection.

8519.81.00.00.00.00 HS code and those using magnetic, optical or semiconductor bearings are subject to inspection by LVD and EMC regulations.

Products in HS Codes 8516.80.20.00.19, 8531.10.30.00.19, 8534.00.11.00.00, 8534.00.19.00.00, 8536.90.95.00.00 and 8542.39.90.00.00 have been removed from the scope of import inspection.

With the Amending Communiqués, in accordance with Communiqué No: 2004-33, the products with the following HS Code have been removed from the scope of inspection in terms of compliance with standards in imports:

Products with HS Codes 7228.10.20.00.00, 7228.10.50.00.00, 7228.10.90.00.00, 7228.30.20.00.00, 7228.30.69.00.00, 7228.30.69.00.00, 7228.50.20.00.00.

You can access the full text of the amendment to the Communiqué on Import Inspection of Conformity to Standards through this link, and the full text of the amendment to the Communiqué on Import Inspection of Certain Products Required to Bear the "CE" Mark through this link (Only available in Turkish).

