Recent Developments

The Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency ("TITCK") recently announced the results of its cosmetics sector market surveillance and inspection conducted in January, February and March 2022.

Of the 397 cosmetic products inspected by the TITCK's Cosmetics Supervision Department, 132 were noncompliant and 2 were unsafe. A total fine of TRY 350,000 (approximately USD 24,000) was levied against the responsible companies.

Of the 27 type 1 and type 19 biocidal products inspected by the TITCK's Cosmetics Supervision Department, 4 were noncompliant and 16 were unlicensed. A total fine of TRY 537,920 (approximately USD 36,886) was levied against the responsible companies.

What Do the Results Say?

The cosmetic products' safety results reveal that there is a significant decrease in the number of inspected products and noncompliant products. On the other hand, the total amount of administrative fines has increased compared to the results of the fourth quarter of 2021.

The type 1 and type 19 biocidal products' safety results reveal that there is a decrease in the number of inspected, unlicensed and noncompliant products. Accordingly, there is also a significant decrease in the total amount of administrative fines.

The cosmetic products' Q1 2022 results are available here (in Turkish).

The type 1 and type 19 biocidal products' Q1 2022 results are available here (in Turkish).

Conclusion

The TITCK continues to demonstrate its commitment to periodical market surveillance and inspection on cosmetics and biocidal products. All cosmetic and biocidal products in circulation must fully comply with the applicable Turkish laws and regulations, and manufacturing companies must ensure they do not sell or distribute unsafe, unlicensed or noncompliant products.

