Annex-1 to the Import Inspection Communiqué Regarding Products Required to Have the "CE" Mark, published in Official Gazette numbered 31493, dated 31 December 2020 (the "Communiqué"), is now amended by those certain amendments to the Communiqué published in Official Gazette numbered 31574, dated 20 August 2021 (the "Amendments").

The Amendments affect (i) Electric Motors, Household Lamps, Electric Lamps, Luminaires, Air Conditioners, Fans, Vacuum Cleaners, Water Pumps, and (ii) Electric Motors, Household Lamps, Electric Lamps, Luminaires, Air Conditioners, Fan (Product Safety and Inspection: 2021/9).

Please see this link for the full text of the Amendments. (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

