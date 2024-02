ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

UK Binding Corporate Rules: Are Updates A Reason To Reconsider The 'Gold Standard' Transfer Tool? Osborne Clarke Binding corporate rules (BCRs) have been referred to by the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) as the "gold standard" transfer tool.

Summary Of 2023's Key CJEU Data Protection Judgments Arthur Cox This briefing provides an overview and summary of several of the key data protection judgments from the Court of Justice of the European Union in 2023.

Newsletter On Latest Personal Data Protection Authority Decisions Bener Law Office On 27.12.2023, the Personal Data Protection Authority ("Authority") published certain decisions it has taken within the scope of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 ...

Part 2: Popular AI Tools: What About Data Protection? Vischer AG Tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot are the obvious choice for using AI in the workplace. But what about data protection compliance?

The UK-US Data Bridge – What Has It Changed? Blaser Mills The 12th October 2023 saw the introduction of the UK-US Data Bridge (‘the Data Bridge'), transforming the way both nations handle the flow of information across their borders.