ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Fines And Penalties For Non-Compliance: DSA, GDPR, And CRD Logan & Partners In the digital age, regulations and directives have been established to protect consumers and ensure a level playing field for businesses. Three significant pieces of legislation in this realm...

Cookies: Privacy Perils And How VPNs Safeguard Your Bytes Eurofast In the digital era, internet cookies are pivotal for enhancing user experiences and customizing online content. As websites request consent for cookie usage, ePrivacy concerns become paramount.

Surveillance And Monitoring At Work Herbert Smith Freehills 88% of employers we surveyed as part of our Future of Work Report 2023: Balancing Acts said that they have implemented new technology solutions with workforce implications, including electronic monitoring technologies.

Data Protection Officers vs. Representatives: A Comparative Analysis Under GDPR, UK GDPR, And The New Swiss Data Protection Act Logan & Partners The roles of Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and representatives stand as critical figures, ensuring businesses navigate the complex seas of compliance. Yet, there often exists a cloud of ambiguity...

DGA : Quels Sont Les Apports Du Nouveau Règlement Européen ? Haas Avocats Le 24 septembre 2023 le règlement européen sur la gouvernance des données dit « Data Governance Act » (DGA) est entré en application avec pour objectif de contribuer à la construction...