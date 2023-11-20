In 2016, with the approval of Convention No. 108 for the first time in Turkey and the adoption of the Law on the Protection of Personal Data we started to celebrate Data Protection Day.

Every year, we look forward to Data Protection Day which is celebrated on January 28th. Celebrated with numerous events in the world and in Turkey, this day is also an occasion to raise awareness in terms of personal data protection and data security.

In our past articles where we covered Data Protection Day, we had included some special event suggestions for this day. For Data Privacy Day 2023 see below for a selection of events.

Date Event Name Organizer Event Link 25/01/2023 Media Partnership - The Future of Data Flows and the Impact on Europe The Information Technology Industry Council Link 25/01/2023 Data Privacy Day 2023 World Bank Link 26/01/2023 Privacy Day - 2023 Predictions IDPF linkedin.com/events 27/01/2023 Privacy Day 2023 - Research for a Better Society ESOMAR linkedin.com/video/event 28/01/2023 Data Privacy Day Event Harrisburg University of Science Technology Link 30/01/2023 Global Privacy Day 2023 VigiTrust Global Advisory Board linkedin.com/events/ 30/01/2023 Artificial Intelligence and Personal Data EIROforum organisations - CERN, EMBL, ESA and ESO indico.cern.ch/event 31/01/2023 Data Privacy Day 2023: Keeping up and staying ahead OneTrust Pivacy Connect privacyconnect.com 31/01/2023 IAPP Istanbul Chapter Networking IAPP - Istanbul Chapter iapp.org

We have also included our Data Protection Tips that we had prepared before (see below). We have turned those into images for you to use to increase awareness for Data Protection. You can share these images via e-mail or use them as posters in your workplace.

Data Protection Day is followed worldwide with the hashtag #dataprivacyday2023, #DPD2023. You can follow the posts of leading practitioners and researchers in this field with these hashtags.

Wishing you a fun Data Privacy Day!

Originally published 26 January 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.