In 2016, with the approval of Convention No. 108 for the first time in Turkey and the adoption of the Law on the Protection of Personal Data we started to celebrate Data Protection Day.
Every year, we look forward to Data Protection Day which is celebrated on January 28th. Celebrated with numerous events in the world and in Turkey, this day is also an occasion to raise awareness in terms of personal data protection and data security.
In our past articles where we covered Data Protection Day, we had included some special event suggestions for this day. For Data Privacy Day 2023 see below for a selection of events.
|Date
|Event Name
|Organizer
|Event Link
|25/01/2023
|Media Partnership - The Future of Data Flows and the Impact on Europe
|The Information Technology Industry Council
|Link
|25/01/2023
|Data Privacy Day 2023
|World Bank
|Link
|26/01/2023
|Privacy Day - 2023 Predictions
|IDPF
|linkedin.com/events
|27/01/2023
|Privacy Day 2023 - Research for a Better Society
|ESOMAR
|linkedin.com/video/event
|28/01/2023
|Data Privacy Day Event
|Harrisburg University of Science Technology
|Link
|30/01/2023
|Global Privacy Day 2023
|VigiTrust Global Advisory Board
|linkedin.com/events/
|30/01/2023
|Artificial Intelligence and Personal Data
|EIROforum organisations - CERN, EMBL, ESA and ESO
|indico.cern.ch/event
|31/01/2023
|Data Privacy Day 2023: Keeping up and staying ahead
|OneTrust Pivacy Connect
|privacyconnect.com
|31/01/2023
|IAPP Istanbul Chapter Networking
|IAPP - Istanbul Chapter
|iapp.org
We have also included our Data Protection Tips that we had prepared before (see below). We have turned those into images for you to use to increase awareness for Data Protection. You can share these images via e-mail or use them as posters in your workplace.
Data Protection Day is followed worldwide with the hashtag #dataprivacyday2023, #DPD2023. You can follow the posts of leading practitioners and researchers in this field with these hashtags.
Wishing you a fun Data Privacy Day!
Originally published 26 January 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.