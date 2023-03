ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

EU/UK Privacy & Cybersecurity News Roundup – Week Of February 20, 2023 Goodwin Procter LLP Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments...

Privilege, Privacy And Confidentiality; Unlike Confidentiality, Reasonable Expectation Of Privacy Is Not A Precursor To Privilege Norton Rose Fulbright The Commercial Court in Jinxin Inc v Aser Media Pte Ltd and others & Others has ruled that an employer's right to monitor and access private information of an employee held on its systems...

AI 101: The Regulatory Framework Lewis Silkin This is the third article in our "AI 101" series, where the team at Lewis Silkin unravel the legal issues involved in the development and use of AI text and image generation tools.

EU/UK Privacy & Cybersecurity News Roundup – Week Of February 13, 2023 Goodwin Procter LLP Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief overview...

AI 101: What Are The Key Data Privacy Risks And Rewards For This New Tech? Lewis Silkin This is the fifth article in our "AI 101" series, where the team at Lewis Silkin will unravel the legal issues involved in the development and use of AI text and image generation tools.