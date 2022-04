ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Parliament Minds The Gap, Approves UK Data Transfer Agreement And Addendum To Standard Contractual Clauses Lewis Rice As of March 21, 2022, the UK Parliament approved the UK International Data Transfer Agreement and an addendum to the European Commission's new Standard Contractual Clauses.

UK Data Transfer Mechanism Comes Into Force Goodwin Procter LLP The International Data Transfer Agreement ("IDTA"), the long awaited mechanism for international transfers of personal data originating from the United Kingdom ("UK"), is now in force as of March 21, 2022...

New Personal Data Transfers Out Of The UK: Like The GDPR, But Different Taft Stettinius & Hollister This week, the new rules for personal data transfers to countries outside the United Kingdom ("UK") went into effect. As of March 21, 2022, businesses transferring personal data from the UK...

New UK International Data Transfer Tools In Force Starting Today Cooley LLP After being laid before the UK parliament in February, the UK's new data transfer tools ("New UK Transfer Tools") are now in force and ready for use.

Standard Contracts For Transfers Of Personal Data Outside The UK Enter Into Force Mayer Brown Today, 21 March 2022, the International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA) and the UK Addendum to the EU standard contractual clauses have entered into force.