ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

13. Desmond Oriakhogba, "Dabus Gains Territory in South Africa and Australia: Revisiting the AI-Inventorship Question," South African Journal of Intellectual Property Law, 1 Ekim 2021, https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3998162 .

7. "EPO Publishes Grounds for Its Decision to Refuse Two Patent Applications Naming a Machine as Inventor | Epo.org," EPO, 28 Ocak 2020, https://www.epo.org/en/news-events/news/epo-publishes-grounds-its-decision-refuse-two-patent-applications-naming-machine .

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide

How To Prepare While We Wait For The Upcoming AI Regulation Potter Clarkson A question that could also be "how do I avoid ending up in legal action like the present in the United States targeting Google for web scraping?"

Software As A Service (SaaS) vs Software Licensing Logan & Partners Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements and software license agreements are both legal contracts that govern the use of software, but they have distinct differences in terms of their scope...

Amazon Joins The EUIPO IP Enforcement Portal Novagraaf Group Amazon is to become the first online marketplace to join the IP Enforcement Portal (IPEP), a centralised platform created by EUIPO to exchange information related to IP enforcement.

A Dream Mountain Bike, Courtesy Of Additive Manufacture Boult Wade Tennant One of my interests outside of work is mountain biking. Being a patent attorney, I inevitably love the technology that goes into bikes too. In the case of one innovative bike company...

"Inspired By" - Sufficient To Justify Lookalikes? Marks & Clerk Success will always generate interest from aspirational newer players trying to get noticed. But how close is too close?