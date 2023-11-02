The Turkish Patent Office (TurkPatent) confirmed on July 20, 2023, that Edremit Olive Oil, which was published in the Official Gazette of the European Commission, has become the country's 5th geographical indication registered in the EU in 2023.1

This fast-paced registration for geographical indications from Turkey, indicates the accelerated growth of the IP registrations by this country, owing to the symbol of importance to Turkish roots and values.

The total number of registrations of Geographical Indication from Turkey in the EU has amounted to 13.

Footnote

1. https://twitter.com/TURKPATENT/status/1682036855724974080 (2023.7.20)

