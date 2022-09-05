Turkey:
WIPO Standardına Uyumlu Biyolojik Dizi Listeleri İçeren Başvurularda Kullanılacak "WIPO Sequence" Uygulaması Geliştirildi
05 September 2022
Moroglu Arseven
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
WIPO Sequence, patent basvuru sahiplerinin, ulusal veya
uluslararasi bir patent basvurusunun parçasi olarak WIPO
Standard ST.26 ile uyumlu amino asit ve nükleotid dizi
listeleri hazirlamasini saglayan global bir yazilim aracidir. WIPO
Sequence Validator ise, dosyalanmis sira listelerinin WIPO ST.26
ile uyumlu oldugunu dogrulamak için patent ofislerine
yönelik bir web hizmetidir. Bu araçlar, WIPO
Standartlari Komitesi'nin yönetimi altinda dünya
çapindaki patent ofisleriyle is birligi içinde
gelistirilmistir.
Patent basvurusunun parçasi olan tüm biyolojik dizi
listelerinin ise 1 Temmuz 2022 tarihi itibariyle bu ST.26 ile
uyumlu olmasi beklenmektedir.
Türk Patent ve Marka Ofisi nezdinde yayimlanan duyuruya bu
baglantidan, uygulamalari içeren
sayfaya ise bu baglantidan (Yalnizca Ingilizce)
ulasabilirsiniz.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey
Investing In IP (Podcast)
Cipher
What we love as an advisor is sectors which are very, very active. So sectors which are generating huge amounts of inbound interest in investment, both from venture capital...
UPC Opt Outs: Yes Or No?
Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP
In anticipation of the Unitary Patent (UP) and the Unified Patent Court (UPC), European patent owners should be considering whether or not to opt out their existing and ...
UPC Glossary
Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP
With the launch of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the Unitary Patent (UP) fast approaching, there is a large amount of new terminology to get to grips with, ...
What Is The Unified Patent Court (UPC)?
Maucher Jenkins
The Unified Patent Court (UPC) is a new court in which traditional European patents (EP) and the new unitary patents (UP) may be litigated.