WIPO Sequence, patent basvuru sahiplerinin, ulusal veya uluslararasi bir patent basvurusunun parçasi olarak WIPO Standard ST.26 ile uyumlu amino asit ve nükleotid dizi listeleri hazirlamasini saglayan global bir yazilim aracidir. WIPO Sequence Validator ise, dosyalanmis sira listelerinin WIPO ST.26 ile uyumlu oldugunu dogrulamak için patent ofislerine yönelik bir web hizmetidir. Bu araçlar, WIPO Standartlari Komitesi'nin yönetimi altinda dünya çapindaki patent ofisleriyle is birligi içinde gelistirilmistir.

Patent basvurusunun parçasi olan tüm biyolojik dizi listelerinin ise 1 Temmuz 2022 tarihi itibariyle bu ST.26 ile uyumlu olmasi beklenmektedir.

Türk Patent ve Marka Ofisi nezdinde yayimlanan duyuruya bu baglantidan, uygulamalari içeren sayfaya ise bu baglantidan (Yalnizca Ingilizce) ulasabilirsiniz.

