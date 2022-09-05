WIPO Sequence is a global software tool that enables patent applicants to prepare amino acid and nucleotide sequence listings compliant with WIPO Standard ST.26, as part of a national or international patent application. WIPO Sequence Validator is a web service for patent offices to verify that filed sequence listings comply with WIPO ST.26. These tools were developed in collaboration with patent offices around the world, under the direction of the Committee on WIPO Standards.

All biological sequence listings that are part of a patent application must comply with this ST.26 as of July 1, 2022.

You may access the announce of Turkish Patent and Trademark Office through this link (Only available in Turkish), and the relevant page containing the applications from this link.

