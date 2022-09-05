Turkey:
The "WIPO Sequence" Is Developed To Be Used In Applications Containing Biological Sequence Lists Compliant With The WIPO Standard
05 September 2022
Moroglu Arseven
WIPO Sequence is a global software tool that enables patent
applicants to prepare amino acid and nucleotide sequence listings
compliant with WIPO Standard ST.26, as part of a national or
international patent application. WIPO Sequence Validator is a web
service for patent offices to verify that filed sequence listings
comply with WIPO ST.26. These tools were developed in collaboration
with patent offices around the world, under the direction of the
Committee on WIPO Standards.
All biological sequence listings that are part of a patent
application must comply with this ST.26 as of July 1, 2022.
You may access the announce of Turkish Patent and Trademark
Office through this link (Only available in Turkish), and the
relevant page containing the applications from this link.
