ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey

UK Government Publishes National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Mayer Brown The UK government has published its National AI Strategy, which outlines the government's plan for turning the UK into a global Artificial Intelligence (AI) powerhouse in the next ten years.

UK Firms Now Paying £50,000+ ‘security Bond' To Litigate In EU Post-Brexit Mathys & Squire This could have a chilling effect on actions by UK litigants in Europe, particularly for startups and SMEs with limited funding.

Collection, Analysis And Transmission Of Data Related To Patient Movements: Non-technical Bardehle Pagenberg This decision relates to an European patent application for an apparatus and a method for collection, analysis and transmission of data related to patient movements.

The Role Of Customs In The Protection Of Trademark Rights Destek Patent Although the registration of the trademark by TÜRKPATENT is the most important and mandatory step in the protection of the trademark, it is not enough on its own for the protection of the trademark rights.

How To Prove 'Passing Off' Gowling WLG 'Passing off' does not have a statutory basis and doesn't need to be registered to be effective.