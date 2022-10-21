ARTICLE

In this webinar, we will be providing our audience with helpful and practical legal information and guidance on the remote working from Turkey. In this context, we will evaluate the best methods for, and the legal risks of, the remote working of Turkish and non-Turkish employees who are employed by;

(i) foreign employers who do not have a legal presence in Turkey, and

(ii) by Turkish employers (with foreign investments or not) with a legal presence in Turkey.

We will evaluate the matter from various perspectives including labor law, social securities law, immigration and workplace health and safety.

