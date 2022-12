ARTICLE

Focus On Merger Control In The Balkans: Kosovo Kinstellar A new Competition Act entered into force in Kosovo in summer 2022.

Twitter And "Extremely Hardcore" Working – What Are The Potential Legal Risks? Waterfront Solicitors LLP I was interested to read the recent reports in the Guardian and BBC News that Elon Musk has sent an email which requires all staff to sign a commitment to working "long hours at high intensity"...

The Battle Against Shipping Fuel Emissions Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants The Russo-Ukrainian war and the Covid pandemic have both made the battle against environmental pollution due to shipping fuel emissions to take a setback during the last two years.

Director Of A Business In Financial Difficulty? Weightmans In a recent article, we discussed an important court decision on the duties of directors towards creditors. In this follow-up article, we discuss what steps directors should and should...

The EU Digital Markets Act Has Entered Into Force – What Are The Next Steps? Bird & Bird The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) entered into force on 1 November 2022. The DMA is designed to address the challenges posed by digital markets and sitting alongside traditional competition law...