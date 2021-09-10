On 20 March 2020, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency published an announcement (Turkish language) titled "Precautions to be Taken in Clinical Research Due to COVID-19 Pandemic". This announcement was updated on 24 July 2020. On 19 July 2021, based on the normalisation process regarding COVID-19, the Agency published a further updated version of the announcement.

According to the latest update, for initial applications for clinical research and applications related to ongoing clinical research, submission of physical documents when necessary has been put into effect once more, in line with the normal application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.