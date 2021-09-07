ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

An announcement regarding the Covid-19 measures in workplaces has been published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of the Republic of Turkey on 03.09.2021. In this direction, the general letter of by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of the Republic of Turkey, dated 02.09.2021, containing the PCR test that employers might request from their workers and informing their workers about Covid-19 risks and precautions, was sent to the 81 Provincial Governorships. The important points regarding the announcement are stated below.

According to the announcement,

Employers are obliged to inform all the employees about the protective and preventive measures against the health and safety risks that may be encountered in the workplace. In this respect, employees whose COVID-19 vaccine has not been completed will be notified in writing by employers.

Employers should inform the employees regarding the possible consequences of the employer's definitive diagnosis of Covid-19 who are not vaccinated after the notification in terms of labor and social security legislation.

As of 6 September 2021, employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 may be required to have a PCR test mandatory once a week by the workplace/employer, and the test results will be recorded at the workplace to take necessary actions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.