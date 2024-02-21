Conditions and Application Process for Obtaining a Connection Certificate According to the Regulation on Connection to the Wind Power Monitoring and Forecasting Center

In accordance with the Regulation on Connection to Wind Power Monitoring and Forecasting Center ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette on 11.02.2024, which regulates the procedures and principles for the connection of wind power plants to the Wind Power Monitoring and Forecasting Center, we have compiled the following information regarding the conditions for obtaining a connection certificate and the application process.

I. Who Can Obtain a Connection Certificate?

While it is mandatory to obtain a Wind Power Monitoring and Forecasting Center ("RİTM") connection certificate for licensed/unlicensed Wind Power Generation Plants ("WPP") with an electrical installed capacity of 10 MWe or more, for WPPs with an electrical installed capacity below 10 MWe, a RİTM connection certificate is issued upon the request of the plant owner.

II. Application Process and Documents:

WPP owners must apply for the issuance of a RITM connection certificate for the wind turbine(s) and/or auxiliary resource units that are the basis for acceptance in line with the acceptance application to be made to the Ministry in accordance with the principles of the Electricity Generation and Electricity Storage Facilities Acceptance Regulation.

In order for the RITM connection certificate to be issued;

1. RES owners must first activate the infrastructure of the Managerial Control and Data Acquisition System ("SCADA") and the Power Quality Analyzer Device ("GKÇ") associated with the RES and measuring electrical parameters in accordance with the technical specifications specified in the RITM-IA. After the application is submitted, the power plant information form for WPP is sent to the electronic mail address.

2. In the event that there are no deficiencies and/or errors in the power plant information form and it is determined that the SCADA and GKÇ data of the power plant reaches RITM without any problems, the RITM connection certificate is issued by TEİAŞ and sent to the relevant WPP owner.

III. Capacity Increase:

After the license amendment procedures are completed for WPPs that will increase power after connecting to RITM, the power plant information form is sent to the electronic mail address. This process will not require any power plant acceptance procedures.

IV. Forecasting Service:

According to Article 9 of the Regulation, the forecasting service for WPPs with RITM connection is requested by e-mail. The procedures and principles regarding the forecasting service are as follows:

1. TEİAŞ informs the relevant plant owner for the payment of the forecasting service fee following the storage of reliable SCADA and/or RAO data for the requested WPPs.

2. In case the document showing that the forecasting service fee has been paid is sent by e-mail, the forecast data is provided on a daily basis.

3. The forecast service fee is applied annually and published in RITM-IA in October.

4. Those who request the continuation of the forecasting service for the following year must send by e-mail a document showing that the set fee has been paid by February 1st. Otherwise, the service will be terminated.

5. WPP owner can terminate access to the forecasting service at any time, but the price paid will not be refunded.

V. Confidentiality and Data Sharing:

According to Article 10 of the Regulation, the confidentiality and security of the SCADA and GKÇ data received from WPPs by TEİAŞ is ensured. These data cannot be shared with third parties other than public institutions and organizations approved by TEİAŞ without the consent of the relevant plant owner.

VI. Obligations of the Power Plant:

According to Article 11 of the Regulation, the obligations of the power plant for which a RITM connection certificate is issued are as follows:

1. Continuous transfer of data in accordance with the format: SCADA and GKÇ data shall be in accordance with the specified format and shall be continuously transferred to RİTM in line with the power generation data and the infrastructure shall be kept in smooth operation. [Art.11/1(a) of the Regulation]

2. Notification of infrastructure changes: IP address, username, password and other infrastructure changes required for the transfer of SCADA and GKÇ data must be notified by e-mail within three business days. [Art.11/1(b) of the Regulation]

3. Notification of failures in data transfer: When malfunctions, interruptions or similar situations occurring in the transfer of SCADA and GKÇ data are detected, the relevant power plant should be notified, and the necessary interventions should be made within three business days and the situation should be notified by e-mail. [Article 11/1(c) of the Regulation]

4. Notification of changes in the power plant information form: Changes in the power plant information form submitted in the RİTM connection certificate request must be notified via electronic mail within three business days. [Art.11/1(ç) of the Regulation]

In case these obligations are not fulfilled, a written warning is given by TEİAŞ. If the obligations are still not fulfilled within seven calendar days following the date of the warning, the Ministry shall take the necessary measures.

