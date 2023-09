ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Turkey

The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Regulation And Implementing Rules Enter Into Force Baker Botts Unlike the ETS, CBAM's scope is more limited as it aims primarily to target energy-intensive companies exporting specific goods to the EU.

Son Gelişmeler Işığında Türk Hukukunda Şarj İstasyonları Kesikli Law Firm Son yıllarda karbon salınımını önlemek ve küresel boyutta yaşanan iklim krizini çözmek için ülkemizde ve dünyada elektrik enerjisi ile çalışan araçların kullanımı giderek yaygınlaşmıştır.

Stimulating The Ecological And Energy Transition, Taxation As A Lever For Change Bonn & Schmitt In response to widespread concern and awareness of the damage being done to the environment, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg intends to use taxation as a lever to encourage companies to invest...

Kazakhstan Has New Standards For "Green" Energy Unicase Law Firm "KazStandard" with the support of the association "ECOJER" has developed 11 new national standards for renewable energy sources.

Realising A Green Energy System Marks & Clerk The UK is one of the shining lights on wind energy. According to the article below, "wind power supplies more than a quarter of the UK's electricity needs.