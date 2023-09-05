The board resolution of the Energy Market Regulatory Board dated 20 July 2023 and numbered 32259 ("Board Resolution") was published in Official Gazette dated 25 July 2023 and numbered 32259. Thus, it has been decided to grant a pre-license or generation license to legal entities seeking to engage in electricity generation activities in free zones only to meet their own electrical energy needs, provided that a positive opinion is given by the Ministry of Commerce. It is prohibited to sell electrical energy exceeding the need to be generated in facilities that will operate with a pre-license or generation license.

The full text of the Board Resolution is available at this link. (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.