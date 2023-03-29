SMEs can apply for compensation for the increased gas and electricity costs from Tuesday, March 21 to October 2, 2023.

Entrepreneurs who qualify for the SME scheme for Energy Costs Allowance (TEK) receive a percentage of the difference between the threshold price (the minimum part that companies pay themselves) and the maximum price. The amount of the compensation that energy-intensive SMEs receive depends on the average prices of electricity and gas in 2023.

In the event of a positive decision on the entrepreneur's application, the entrepreneur will receive an advance of 35% (previously 50%) within two weeks.

The TEK can be applied for retroactively for the period from November 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023, via the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

