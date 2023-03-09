The Energy Costs Allowance (the TEK allowance) is a temporary allowance for energy-intensive SMEs for increased gas and electricity costs. The allowance can be applied for with retroactive effect and runs from 1 November 2022 to 31 December 2023.

Conditions of the TEK allowance

The TEK allowance is intended for energy-intensive SMEs that meet the SME definition, with a maximum of 249 employees.

SMEs with a turnover of no more than €50 million and/or a balance sheet total of no more than €43 million.

Foundations, associations and other institutions that meet the conditions can also apply for the allowance.

The energy costs must be at least 7% of the turnover and must meet the other conditions of the allowance.

The maximum reimbursement is a maximum of €160,000.

The compensation amounts to a maximum of 50% of the difference between the threshold price and the maximum price.

Entrepreneurs must submit a determination request no later than 31 May 2024, after which the final subsidy will be determined.

The TEK allowance still needs to be approved by the European Commission. After approval by the European Commission, the TEK allowance will be opened. The TEK allowance was published today in the Government Gazette.

Opening of the TEK allowance

Applications for TEK are possible from March 21, 2023 (at 09:00 am) to October 2, 2023 (at 17:00 pm).

References:

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/actueel/nieuws/2023/02/28/aanvragen-tek-vergoeding-mkb-bedrijven-vanaf-dinsdag-21-maart

https://www.rvo.nl/subsidies-financiering/tek

