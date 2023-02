ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Turkey

Energy & Sustainability Newsletter No. 12 | 26 April 2022 Baker & McKenzie Law Decree no. 17/2022, published in the Official Gazette on 1 March 2022, introduces urgent measures for the containment of electricity and natural gas costs, the development of renewable energies, and the relaunch of industrial policies.

Long-Lasting Grid Batteries – Why Iron-Based Batteries May Be Key To Decarbonisation Marks & Clerk While development of renewable energy sources, and how the energy produced may be distributed over our national grids, is advancing at a rapid rate, one problem still remains

Co-location, Co-location, Co-location Bracewell The UK continues to push forward to achieve its net-zero targets. However, due to the increase of renewable energy developers and National Grid network constraints, the electricity generation...

Energy Price Brake: Obligation To Preserve Jobs And Ban On Bonuses Oppenhoff & Partner On 20 December 2022, the German Act on the Introduction of an Electricity Price Brake [Gesetz zur Einführung einer Strompreisbremse, StromPBG] and the German Act...

Update On Fit For 55 And REPowerEU: Renewables, Gas Reform, And Emissions Trading Arthur Cox As significant EU legislation nears finalisation, we look at latest progress.