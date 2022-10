ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Turkey

UK Renewable Energy 2023 Bracewell The Promotion of the Use of Energy from Renewables Sources Regulations 2011 (SI 2011/243) applies the definition set out in Directive 2009/28/EC (Renewable Energy Directive)...

Mining Laws And Regulation 2023 Milbank LLP Regulation of the mining industry follows the devolution of certain powers relating to mining from the Government of the United Kingdom to the Governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Batteries Of The Future J A Kemp LLP Battery technologies represent a significant focus for innovators seeking to develop new ways to help us decarbonise our economies and energy systems.

The European Commission's Emergency Interventions In The Energy Market: Legal Basis Disputable Schoenherr Attorneys at Law On 14 September 2022 the European Commission ("EC") published a proposal for a Regulation on an emergency intervention to address high energy prices ("Emergency Intervention Regulation" or "EIR").

Ontwikkeling en ordening van de waterstofmarkt: resultaten van de openbare consultatie NewGround Law B.V. Erwin Noordover en Chanym Alekperova vatten de reacties en meningen samen op de openbare consultatie over de ontwikkeling en ordening van de waterstofmarkt.