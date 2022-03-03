Turkey:
EDAC's Turkey Arbitration Week 2021 | Natural Gas Disputes (Podcast)
03 March 2022
Basgul Attorneys at Law
Our partner Erdem Basgül moderated the "Natural Gas
Disputes" session in EDAC's Turkey Arbitration Week 2021.
The distinguished panelist were Gökhan Yardim (ADG Gaz Consultancy), Steven Finizio (Wilmer Hale), William Lowery (Covington & Burling) and Christian Jeffery (Charles River Associates).
The panelists discussed the following:
- Country specific issues in Turkish natural gas market.
- Gas price review arbitrations in the EU and Asian natural gas
markets.
- Potential ways for Turkey to mitigate the complex and costly
disputes.
Listen on Spotify
