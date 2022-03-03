Our partner Erdem Basgül moderated the "Natural Gas Disputes" session in EDAC's Turkey Arbitration Week 2021. The distinguished panelist were Gökhan Yardim (ADG Gaz Consultancy), Steven Finizio (Wilmer Hale), William Lowery (Covington & Burling) and Christian Jeffery (Charles River Associates). The panelists discussed the following:

Country specific issues in Turkish natural gas market.

Gas price review arbitrations in the EU and Asian natural gas markets.

Potential ways for Turkey to mitigate the complex and costly disputes.

self

Listen on Spotify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.