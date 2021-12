ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Turkey

The Practicalities Of Introducing Carbon Taxes Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Article explores the merits and pitfalls of introducing carbon taxes in key jurisdictions and globally. While a number of countries have introduced or tried to introduce some type of carbon tax...

Promising Results From World-first Study On Sustainable Aviation Fuels Marks & Clerk A consortium involving Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Neste has undertaken a world-first study in which 100% sustainable aviation fuel was used in both engines of a commercial jet.

Is A Battery Electric Vehicle Always The Greener Choice? - Part One Osterwald Rathbone & Partners It is no secret that the fight against global warming requires action to reduce CO2 emissions. The passenger road transport segment alone contributes to circa 10% of the global total.

New Auction Of Floating Solar Capacity PLMJ Order no. 11740-B/2021 of the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and the Secretary of State for the Environment was published on 26 November.

Tackling The Climate Crisis And Changing The World (Podcast) Withers LLP Aasmah talks to Rinaldo Brutoco, serial entrepreneur and founder, about the thread that links his varied career and how his passion for reversing the effects of climate ...